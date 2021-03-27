Menu

A cold front in the weekend forecast

Posted at 8:40 PM, Mar 26, 2021
A Pacific cold front will approach the Coastal Bend early Sunday morning and bring only a little bit of rain and cooler temperatures. Ahead of the front wind humidity and warmth will dominate the weather primarily Saturday.

Tonight, will be breezy muggy and much milder with patchy fog and a low of 68.
Saturday expect morning clouds to give way to some afternoon sunshine windy humid and warmer with a high of 86, but over 90 further inland.
Saturday night patchy fog early then isolated showers developing near the coast late with a low of 64.
Sunday will be unsettled with isolated early morning showers near the coast then becoming windy, cooler, and less humid with clearing skies and a high of 75.
Temperatures will get chilly Sunday night and drop into the low 50's with 40's further inland.
Enjoy your weekend.

