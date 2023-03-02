A cold front in the forecast

A fast-moving Pacific cold front will push through the Coastal Bend Thursday evening bringing cooler and much less humid air to the area Friday through Monday of next week.

Tonight will be cloudy, breezy, muggy and very mild with a low of 72.

Thursday expect less wind (during the day) with a mix of clouds and sunshine hot and humid (except near the water) with a high of 92 and even hotter inland and lower near the immediate coast.

Thursday night we will have an isolated t/shower early near frontal passage 7-10 pm then turning windy less humid and cooler with a low of 56.

Friday expect sunny skies, decreasing winds, and a lot less humid with a high near 80.

Temperatures will be pleasant and the weather will be outstanding over the weekend.

Enjoy and Stay Tuned.

