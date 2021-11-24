A cold front and wet weather are headed our way

A moderately strong cold front will arrive on Thanksgiving around midday. It will be warm, humid, and windy out ahead of it, then wet and much cooler along and behind the front.

Tonight will be muggy and much milder with a low of 61, and temperatures steady or slowly rising after midnight under fair skies.

Wednesday will be windy, warm, and more humid, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 80.

Wednesday night, expect cloudy skies, breezy, damp, and very mild with showers developing toward morning and a low of 68

Thanksgiving, expect cloudy skies with a warm, humid, start and a high of 75 around noon, and showers and thundershowers likely. It'll turn cooler during the afternoon, with temperatures falling to near 60 around sunset.

Thursday night will be breezy and chilly with the rain ending, and a low near 50.

Friday highs will only be in the 60's under mainly cloudy skies.