Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A cold front and wet weather are headed our way

items.[0].videoTitle
Dale Nelson 6 p.m. WX 1123
harborbridgenight13017.jpg
Posted at 8:12 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 21:15:23-05

A moderately strong cold front will arrive on Thanksgiving around midday. It will be warm, humid, and windy out ahead of it, then wet and much cooler along and behind the front.

Tonight will be muggy and much milder with a low of 61, and temperatures steady or slowly rising after midnight under fair skies.

Wednesday will be windy, warm, and more humid, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 80.

Wednesday night, expect cloudy skies, breezy, damp, and very mild with showers developing toward morning and a low of 68

Thanksgiving, expect cloudy skies with a warm, humid, start and a high of 75 around noon, and showers and thundershowers likely. It'll turn cooler during the afternoon, with temperatures falling to near 60 around sunset.

Thursday night will be breezy and chilly with the rain ending, and a low near 50.

Friday highs will only be in the 60's under mainly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019