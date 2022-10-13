A change of seasons in the forecast

Unstable air in place will result in a few showers overnight and in the morning then hot and humid until a cold front arrives with rain on Monday.

Tonight expect an isolated shower warm and stuffy with a low of 72.

Friday expect only isolated thundershowers otherwise lots of sunshine hot and humid with generally light winds and a high of 91.

Friday night will be clear and quiet and warm with a low of 73.

Saturday and Sunday are mostly sunny, hot and humid and a little breezy with highs both days of 92. There will be some late day clouds on Sunday with scattered showers developing after sunset.

Rain is likely and turning much cooler on Monday.

Stay Tuned.