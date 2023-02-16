Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A change of seasons arriving tomorrow

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0215
Cloudyangryseasic52217.jpg
Posted at 7:28 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 20:34:21-05

Another norther will sweep through the entire Coastal Bend by 6 am bringing with it only a few isolated showers, a lot of wind, and much cooler temperatures.

Tonight will be breezy with isolated showers and turning cooler toward daybreak with a low of 62.

Thursday will feel more like winter again as it will be windy and much cooler with lots of clouds and a high of 64 in the morning with temperatures falling into the 50's during the afternoon.

Thursday night expect partial clearing windy and sharply colder with a low of 35 and wind chills in the 20's.

Friday expect variable sunshine breezy and chilly with a high of only 56.

Friday night increasing clouds decreasing winds and cold with a low of 37.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with light winds and cool, expect a high of 63.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019