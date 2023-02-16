A change of seasons arriving tomorrow

Another norther will sweep through the entire Coastal Bend by 6 am bringing with it only a few isolated showers, a lot of wind, and much cooler temperatures.

Tonight will be breezy with isolated showers and turning cooler toward daybreak with a low of 62.

Thursday will feel more like winter again as it will be windy and much cooler with lots of clouds and a high of 64 in the morning with temperatures falling into the 50's during the afternoon.

Thursday night expect partial clearing windy and sharply colder with a low of 35 and wind chills in the 20's.

Friday expect variable sunshine breezy and chilly with a high of only 56.

Friday night increasing clouds decreasing winds and cold with a low of 37.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with light winds and cool, expect a high of 63.