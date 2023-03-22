Watch Now
80s returning to the forecast

Posted at 8:28 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 21:38:38-04

A weak cold front will approach the area this Friday but produce little to no rain as our windy conditions the next few days subside. Unlike last weekend, this weekend will be very nice.

Tonight will be cloudy breezy damp and very mild with a low near 70.

Wednesday expect it to be windy humid and warmer with some afternoon sunshine and a high of 84.

Wednesday night will be rather breezy unseasonably mild with a low of 71.

Thursday still windy, but more sunshine and even warmer with a high of 88.

Temperatures will be close to 90 on Friday before cooling off on Friday night.

