Today brings one last round of isolated showers & storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak frontal boundary will stall just north of the Coastal Bend today and result in some isolated showers and storms moving through the region in the later afternoon hours. We’ll begin the day with lots of sunshine and that will allow temperatures to warm in the low 90s for many locations.

However, as the thunderstorm activity approaches and begins to impact parts of the area, those temperatures will come down to the upper 80s. Some of the storms will bring some strong wind, heavy downpours and the potential for some small hail. The 6WEATHER Team will be monitoring them very closely this afternoon. By 10PM, most of the activity will rain itself out and diminish leaving us with a tranquil night ahead.

Overall, drier air continues to filter into South Texas and rain chances will be hard to come by as we head into the weekend.

We’ll see a stray shower possible on Friday, but many of us will stay dry and Friday Night Football is looking good with warm and muggy conditions.

The weekend will feature lots of sunshine and hot temperatures with heat index values around 100-105 degrees. Be sure to stay hydrated if you have outdoor plans.

The tropics continue to be active in the Atlantic, but there is no threat to us here in South Texas.

Today: We’ll start out the day mainly sunny, quiet and mild; then, we’ll turn partly cloudy with the opportunity for some isolated showers and storms moving in from the north with locally heavy rain possible under the stronger storms, ending by 10PM…High: 93…Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Tonight: Mainly quiet, humid and warm with a few showers possible early in the morning…Low: 74…Wind: SSW 3-6 MPH

Friday: Mainly sunny skies with a few early afternoon stray showers possible; many of us stay dry…High: 93…Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies, light winds, hot and very humid…High: 94…Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Sunday: Mainly sunny skies, light winds, hot and very humid…High: 94…Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Monday: A few more clouds, but still lots of sunshine and hot temperatures…High: 93…Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid…High: 92…Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH…Heat Index: 95-105.

Have a great day!