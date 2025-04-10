THURSDAY: Tracking temps, wind, and fire danger in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Moderate Fire Danger through the weekend
Temperatures, onshore winds, and humidity are on the rise. While relative humidity will be fairly low during the following few afternoons, moisture will gradually rebound. The combination of dry and gusty afternoons will make for Moderate Fire Danger through the weekend. Thankfully, conditions won't be very favorable for fires, but any spark that starts could lead to problems. Please do your part to prevent sparks or fires!
Next week, high pressure will be on it's way out and we'll have enough water in the air to make for some clouds. There is no meaningful rainfall in the forecast, but the extended outlook through Easter suggests our rain chances could look better late next week. I'll be watching for any changes!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Warmer and gusty
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Tonight: Mild with patchy fog
Temperature: Low 58ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Fri-YAY: Sunny, more humid
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a wonderful day!