THURSDAY: Tracking temps, wind, and fire danger in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Moderate Fire Danger through the weekend

Temperatures, onshore winds, and humidity are on the rise. While relative humidity will be fairly low during the following few afternoons, moisture will gradually rebound. The combination of dry and gusty afternoons will make for Moderate Fire Danger through the weekend. Thankfully, conditions won't be very favorable for fires, but any spark that starts could lead to problems. Please do your part to prevent sparks or fires!

Next week, high pressure will be on it's way out and we'll have enough water in the air to make for some clouds. There is no meaningful rainfall in the forecast, but the extended outlook through Easter suggests our rain chances could look better late next week. I'll be watching for any changes!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Warmer and gusty

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Mild with patchy fog

Temperature: Low 58ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Fri-YAY: Sunny, more humid

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a wonderful day!