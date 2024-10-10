THURSDAY FORECAST: Cool morning to warm afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until Saturday 7 a.m.

High risk of rip currents

Ozone alert day

Dry air from yesterday's cold front makes for an extended forecast of nothing but sunshine! We're starting off the morning on a cool note in the 60s but by the afternoon we'll warm up to the low 90s by the afternoon. Our area is under an ozone alert day, so poor air quality will be an issue this afternoon and through the weekend. Our rough beach conditions will last through Saturday morning, so be careful if this beautiful weather calls you to the coast!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cool morning then warm afternoon

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and calm

Temperature: High 66ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Still sunny and warm

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: Light and variable winds

Have a great day!