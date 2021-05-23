Thunderstorms Scattered Generally North and West of Coastal Bend; Expect More Showers/Storms Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Showers and thunderstorms developed early today just west and north of the Coastal Bend, and most of the region remained dry late this afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again late tonight and on Monday, becoming widely scattered for your Tuesday. The rest of the week and the upcoming weekend should be warm, humid and rain-free. An active sea breeze early today ignited showers and thunderstorms that initiated over the western and northern periphery of the Coastal Bend, but we will see activity in our area overnight and through Monday. Only isolated showers will appear Tuesday as upper level forcing diminishes. The rest of the week, and the upcoming weekend, will be dominated by upper level ridging that will shut down rain chances and gradually increase afternoon temperatures. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s, with lows in the middle to upper 70s.