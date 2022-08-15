Thunderstorms continue this morning, less rain & hotter on Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Very heavy rainfall continues to move through South Texas this morning, courtesy of a weak tropical disturbance that began moving through the area early Sunday morning.

Rainfall amounts have been impressive overall with some locations picking up around 3-6 inches of rain. Widespread average amounts have been more in the 2-4 inch range.

This morning, the heaviest rainfall has move into our inland counties. Flash Flood Warnings, Areal Flood Advisories are in place until later this morning. If you encounter water over roadways, do not cross! Turn Around Don’t Drown!

A Areal Flood Watch is in effect for most of the Coastal Bend until 7PM for the potential for more flooding rains possible. At this point, any more rainfall that falls will cause some localized flooding.

There are no major road closures this morning due to flooding streets. Give yourself plenty of time to arrive to your destinations this morning.

The disturbance will continue to push west and our chances of rainfall will diminish as the day progresses. We’ll hold on to plenty of clouds and a few left over showers with a high of 90 here in Corpus Christi.

By Tuesday, the low will move over Mexico and we’ll begin to see partly cloudy skies and temperatures will start to skyrocket back into the middle to upper 90s.

Heat indices will also shoot up given all the mugginess in the air with heat index values around 105-110 from Tuesday through the weekend.

Next opportunity for some rainfall will come late in the weekend with a few more isolated showers returning.

Today: AM storms rolling through the inland areas of the Coastal Bend, flash flooding possible, less rainfall as the day goes on; cloudy, hot and muggy…High: 90…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy and mild…Low: 76…Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, very humid and getting hotter with a stray shower…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, getting hotter and very humid…High: 95…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 108-115.

Thursday: More sunshine, hot and muggy…High: 96…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 110-115.

Friday: Mainly sunny skies, hot, humid and breezy…High: 94…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 107-114.

Have a great day and be careful on the wet roads!