These weekend events have been canceled by expected stormy conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Expected rainy conditions have canceled these events scheduled for the weekend.

The Portland Farmers Market and Play It Safe events scheduled for Saturday are canceled due to severe weather.

The Wings Over Texas Airshow has been canceled for Saturday because of weather, but is slated to continue as scheduled on Sunday.

Rockport-Fulton Market Days have been canceled for Saturday.

The carnival at Buc Days will not be held tonight.

