These weekend events have been canceled by expected stormy conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Expected rainy conditions have canceled these events scheduled for the weekend.
- The Portland Farmers Market and Play It Safe events scheduled for Saturday are canceled due to severe weather.
- The Wings Over Texas Airshow has been canceled for Saturday because of weather, but is slated to continue as scheduled on Sunday.
- Rockport-Fulton Market Days have been canceled for Saturday.
- The carnival at Buc Days will not be held tonight.
Check back for more information as we learn about it.