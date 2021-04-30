Watch
These weekend events have been canceled by expected stormy conditions

Dale Nelson
Expected stormy conditions across the Coastal Bend are already starting to cancel weekend events.
Posted at 5:59 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 19:07:05-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Expected rainy conditions have canceled these events scheduled for the weekend.

  • The Portland Farmers Market and Play It Safe events scheduled for Saturday are canceled due to severe weather.
  • The Wings Over Texas Airshow has been canceled for Saturday because of weather, but is slated to continue as scheduled on Sunday.
  • Rockport-Fulton Market Days have been canceled for Saturday.
  • The carnival at Buc Days will not be held tonight.

Check back for more information as we learn about it.

