Thermal rollercoaster in full operation next seven days for Coastal Bend

A warm front overnight will return spring-like conditions for your Saturday, followed by a late-night cold front and a cooler Sunday and Monday. Much colder air returns later in the week.
Bill Alexander WX KRIS6@4 pm 02/14/25
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Coastal Bend temperatures will have their up's and down's over the coming week, with quickly moving systems bringing rapidly changing conditions.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Expect a very warm Saturday with coastal fog and strong south winds
  • A cold front Saturday night returns seasonably cool conditions through Monday
  • A powerful cold front late Tuesday means a very cold Wednesday and Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Cloudy with slowly rising temperatures
Temperature:
Middle to upper 50s
Winds:
Northeast 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast toward daybreak

Saturday:
Mostly cloudy, windy and much warmer
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
South southwest 14 to 27 mph

Sunday:
Mostly sunny but windy and colder
Temperature:
High in the middle 60s
Winds:
North 17 to 28 mph

Saturday will be a good beach day, although water temperatures will be in the 50s.

