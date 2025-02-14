Thermal rollercoaster in full operation next seven days for Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Coastal Bend temperatures will have their up's and down's over the coming week, with quickly moving systems bringing rapidly changing conditions.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Expect a very warm Saturday with coastal fog and strong south winds

A cold front Saturday night returns seasonably cool conditions through Monday

A powerful cold front late Tuesday means a very cold Wednesday and Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Cloudy with slowly rising temperatures

Temperature:

Middle to upper 50s

Winds:

Northeast 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast toward daybreak

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy, windy and much warmer

Temperature:

High in the lower 80s

Winds:

South southwest 14 to 27 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny but windy and colder

Temperature:

High in the middle 60s

Winds:

North 17 to 28 mph

Saturday will be a good beach day, although water temperatures will be in the 50s.