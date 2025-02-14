Thermal rollercoaster in full operation next seven days for Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Coastal Bend temperatures will have their up's and down's over the coming week, with quickly moving systems bringing rapidly changing conditions.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Expect a very warm Saturday with coastal fog and strong south winds
- A cold front Saturday night returns seasonably cool conditions through Monday
- A powerful cold front late Tuesday means a very cold Wednesday and Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Cloudy with slowly rising temperatures
Temperature:
Middle to upper 50s
Winds:
Northeast 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast toward daybreak
Saturday:
Mostly cloudy, windy and much warmer
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
South southwest 14 to 27 mph
Sunday:
Mostly sunny but windy and colder
Temperature:
High in the middle 60s
Winds:
North 17 to 28 mph
Saturday will be a good beach day, although water temperatures will be in the 50s.