The warm and sunny trend in the Coastal Bend continues

Julia Kwedi Tuesday 2/25/25 5pm Forecast
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Inland fog overnight and tomorrow morning

The weather pattern is on repeat for now with mild temps and foggy conditions overnight into the early AM then warm and sunny afternoons.
We'll see our lows trend above average tonight in the upper 50s with dense inland fog expected to build overnight.

A small change will come into the weather pattern by way of a weak cold front that will arrive by Thursday. It will offer a small dip in temperatures into the lower 70s for afternoon highs and our lows will fall into the 40s and 50s.

Onshore flow and moisture will quickly return by Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Inland fog, mild temps
Temperature: Low 58ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & windy
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Wednesday night: Windy, party cloudy & foggy
Temperature: Low 50ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a good evening

