CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Hot and humid

Afternoon sea breeze showers are possible

Worsening heat risk

The tropics are brewing with more activity this week. This is the norm for August. We have a new blip in the Northeast Gulf, off the coast of Louisiana. This area of interest has a near 0% chance of formation. There's also a blip in the Northwestern Atlantic that has only a 10% of formation. As it moves to cooler waters, its chances for development will end.

We're also monitoring Tropical Storm Erin as it tracks westward, away from the West Coast of Africa. It is our 5th named storm of the 2025 Hurricane season, and it is forecast to become the first hurricane of the season. There are no threats to the Coastal Bend. It is too early to determine the precise track of the system or its impacts at this time.

Here at home, the heat is increasing as temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will bump up a bit around 109°. This will correlate with our worsening heat risk. More neighborhoods and communities will be in the major risk (level 3 out of 4) beginning today through the remainder of the work week. Practicing heat safety will be important going forward this week.

With some help from a weak mid-level disturbance and the afternoon sea breeze, stray t-showers are possible for coastal and northern neighborhoods. More promising rain opportunities look to appear this weekend thanks to an inverted trough that

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny with a chance of sea breeze showers

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear conditions

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Sunny and worsening heat

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Have a great day!