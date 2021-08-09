The sunshine and heat will rule the forecast this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Though school may be starting for some students this week, our weather forecast is going to be in big time summer mode. That means we’ll have lots of sunshine, hot temperatures, plenty of humidity and very small chances of rain.

Last week, we had a very weak frontal boundary that was locked in South Texas for several days and brought some spotty areas anywhere between 2-5 inches of rain. Officially out at the airport, we observed about another inch of rain. We remain well over 13 inches above normal for our yearly rainfall.

This week, the front is gone and upper-level high pressure will be our main weather driver. The high is not a dominant dome of high pressure and as winds begin to relax some by the middle of the week, we’ll have the opportunity for a few stray showers that stream off the Gulf beginning near the coastline and migrate inland throughout the day. Definitely not looking like a washout any day, but the small rain chances are there to potentially provide a nice afternoon cool-down from the hot day.

The Tropical Atlantic is beginning to heat up a bit, as expected. There are two areas of disturbed weather that are approaching the Caribbean that have a low-medium chance of tropical formation in the next couple of days. Conditions could be favorable for development into a tropical depression or tropical storm by the end of the week. The 6WEATHER Team will keep a close eye on both disturbances, but at this time, neither poses a threat to South Texas.

Today: Mainly sunny, scorching hot, humid and windy…High: 94…Heat Index: 107-114…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Winds come down some, mainly clear, warm and muggy…Low: 79…Wind: SSE 6-12 MPH.

Tuesday: Sunny, hot and breezy…High: 95…Heat Index: 107-114…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, a stray shower, hot and humid and breezy…High: 94…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Thursday: Mainly sunny and hot with a stray shower; less wind…High: 94…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Mainly sunny with a stray shower, hot…High: 95…Wind: ESE 7-14 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Mainly sunny with a couple stray showers, mainly hot and dry…High’s: 90s

Have a great day and stay cool!