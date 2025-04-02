The Summer heat is on: Near record temps expected to end the work week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! We made it to the halfway point of the work week

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Summer-like heat and near-record high temps

Minor to moderate heat risk across the Coastal Bend

Strong breezy conditions

Another muggy start to the morning, as we kick off hump day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Breezy conditions from yesterday will continue. Sustained winds from the southeast will clock around 30 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Those gusty winds stick around for the rest of the work week.

The Summer-like heat will be on full blast this afternoon. We expect near-record high temperatures in the low to mid-90s this afternoon, while inland neighborhoods could see their afternoon temps top out in the triple digits. Feels like temperatures will range between 90-105ºF. This dangerous heat as elevated heat risk concerns ranging from mild to moderate across the area.

If you're over the heat before it has truly started, then I have good news for you. Our next cold front that will pass through South Texas Saturday night into Sunday morning, will drop temperatures well below average next week. As for our rain chances, they have begun to dwindle in the forecast. Isolated t-showers could pass through the area overnight Saturday into Sunday morning but it's looks less certain. I'll continue to track that as we get closer to the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Breezy, and hot

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 45 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and hot

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Thursday night: Increasing clouds and mild

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Have a great day and stay cool and hydrated!