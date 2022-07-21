The heat is not letting up and rain chances stay away

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another round of Heat Advisories have been issued for the Coastal Bend today from 1-7PM for heat indices around 105-115. This is all courtesy of upper-level high pressure that continues to linger close by and promote lots of sunshine and hot temperatures for South Texas.

There are a few weak fronts in north Texas and in the Central Plains that will help usher in some stronger winds here in South Texas for the next several days and that will help to keep heat index values up and also keep our fire danger high.

Please be mindful when outdoors and dealing with sparks and flames. With dry vegetation, it won't take much to catch it on fire. Parking in dry grass or even mowing dry grass can cause a wildfire to occur.

Outside of a stray shower tomorrow and Saturday, we'll remain dry and scorching hot. Temperatures will continue to be forecast at or just above the seasonal average.

The tropical Atlantic is still quiet with no new tropical development forecast for the next 5-days.

Today: Another round of sunshine and extreme heat with Heat Advisories posted for the Coastal Bend from 1-7 PM; windy and very humid…High: 95…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: 105-115.

Tonight: More clouds roll in, muggy and mild…Low: 76…Wind: SSE 6-12 MPH.

Friday: Lots of sunshine, a passing shower is possible, many of us will stay dry and sweltering hot…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: 105-115.

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies, still windy and very humid with oppressively hot temperatures…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: 105-115.

Sunday: More of the same with lots of sunshine, windy and humid conditions…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: 105-115.

Monday: Sunny skies, still on the windy side, humid and baking hot…High: 96…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-115.

Tuesday: A few more clouds, but still an abundance of sunshine along with the baking hot temperatures…High: 95…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-115.

Have a great day! Please stay cool and hydrated by drinking lots of water. Seek the air-conditioned areas as frequently as possible. Check on family, friends and outdoor pets.