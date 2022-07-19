The heat is is no rush to leave South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our high-pressure “heat dome” is continuing to dominate our weather pattern in South Texas and does not want to let its grip go any time soon.

We know this story line all too well. Sinking air, hot temperatures and no rainfall will continue to stay with us as long as the high stays close by.

As a few disturbances move from west to east in the northern states, our winds are forecast to be on the windy side today. That will drive more moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico and, in turn, result in higher heat index values.

We have a Heat Advisory that has been issued for inland Nueces and Kleberg counties as well as Jim Wells county from 1-6PM. This is for heat indices to be hovering around 105°-115°.

No matter where you are in South Texas, or anywhere in Texas for that matter, it is important to pay attention to your body and stay cool and hydrated as best you can. With this kind of heat, it does not take much to cause heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The high pressure dome moves north and slightly east of us just enough on Saturday that we could squeeze out a stray shower near the coast, but even that opportunity is very slim.

Overall, the heat, sunshine, windy and high humidity look to stay with us through the next 7-days with no meaningful rainfall in the forecast.

The tropical Atlantic continue to be quiet with no new tropical formation expected in the next 5-days.

Today: Lots of sunshine, wind and scorching hot temperatures; Heat Advisory from 1-6 PM…High: 96°…Wind: SSE 15-30 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: 105°-115°.

Tonight: Still warm and breezy with a few clouds…Low: 78…Wind: S 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Heat continues in South Texas with another Heat Advisory likely as scorching hot temperatures stay put…High: 97°…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105°-115°.

Thursday: Mainly sunny skies, very hot, humid and windy…High: 97°…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105°-115°.

Friday: Sunny skies, lots of wind and temperatures remain above normal…High: 95°…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105°-110°.

Saturday: A few more clouds, a stray shower possible near the coastal areas, otherwise dry and very hot with sunshine dominating…High: 96°…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105°-115°.

Sunday: Mainly sunny, sweltering heat and still on the windy side…High: 96°…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105°-115°.

Have a great day and keep cool and hydrated!