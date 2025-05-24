The heat goes on, and so does the humidity: your weekend at a glance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Most folks want to be out and about this long Memorial Day weekend, and the weather will cooperate so long as you respect the heat and humidity.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A Heat Advisory is in effect today and is likely to be reissued for Sunday and Monday

Overnight low temperatures near or above 80 degrees will not give much relief

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms appear in the forecast from Tuesday night through Thursday, and again Saturday night

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy, and humid

Temperature:

Low near 80

Winds:

Southeast 14 to 28 mph

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy, windy, and humid

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 105 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 17 ti 33 mph

Memorial Day:

Partly cloudy, very windy, and humid

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

South southeast 17 to 34 mph

If you have beach and boating plans, water temperature is 86 degrees, bays are choppy, and seas will run 4 to 5 feet. Rip current risk is low for Sunday, but may become moderate on Memorial Day.