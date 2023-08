CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday!

We end our weekend with another day in the triple digits. We hit a high temperature of 102.

Tonight, temperatures will still be a bit warm with a low of 78 with a light breeze.

Tomorrow will be a bit of copy and paste in terms of the heat but rain will be returning to the Coastal Bend. Afternoon isolated showers are expected on Monday and stray showers are likely on Tuesday.

Have a good night!