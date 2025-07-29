The dry heat continues with added sweltering humidity to come

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dry heat now, sweltering humidity later

Increasing heat risk

Waking up this morning, we have some patchy fog impacting inland neighborhoods. As well as cooler temperatures in the low to mid-70s in most communities.

By the afternoon, temperatures will jump to the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Southeast wins will be on the lighter side this morning before increasing to the lower teens by the afternoon.

Moisture and humidity will rebound beginning tonight into tomorrow, and that will drive feels-like temps up to 110° over the second half of the work week. This will make for dangerous and sweltering conditions as our heat risk will increase to the major zone (level 3 out of 4) . Practicing heat safety needs to be top of mind all this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot!

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Warm and clear skies

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Hot and more humidity

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a great day!