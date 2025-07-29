The dry heat continues with added sweltering humidity to come

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dry heat now, sweltering humidity later
- Increasing heat risk
Waking up this morning, we have some patchy fog impacting inland neighborhoods. As well as cooler temperatures in the low to mid-70s in most communities.
By the afternoon, temperatures will jump to the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Southeast wins will be on the lighter side this morning before increasing to the lower teens by the afternoon.
Moisture and humidity will rebound beginning tonight into tomorrow, and that will drive feels-like temps up to 110° over the second half of the work week. This will make for dangerous and sweltering conditions as our heat risk will increase to the major zone (level 3 out of 4) . Practicing heat safety needs to be top of mind all this week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny and hot!
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Warm and clear skies
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Hot and more humidity
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Have a great day!