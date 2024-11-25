Thanksgiving Week Forecast: Temperature Whiplash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! We got an interesting Thanksgiving week with rollercoaster temperatures expected.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We have 3 cold fronts that will pass through the Coastal Bend this week. The first will be relatively weak and move through late tonight, cooling our evening lows into the 50s and tomorrow's afternoon into the 70s. Conditions will warm back up into the upper 80s and a stronger cold front will move in for Thanksgiving. The third cold front will arrive over the weekend. Along with this temperature whiplash, gusty winds will be present most of the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Breezy, a few clouds

Temperature: Low 56ºF

Winds: SE 10- 20 mph

Tuesday: Cooler and sunny

Temperature: High 75ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Still cool and windy

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

