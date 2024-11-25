Thanksgiving Week Forecast: Temperature Whiplash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! We got an interesting Thanksgiving week with rollercoaster temperatures expected.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
We have 3 cold fronts that will pass through the Coastal Bend this week. The first will be relatively weak and move through late tonight, cooling our evening lows into the 50s and tomorrow's afternoon into the 70s. Conditions will warm back up into the upper 80s and a stronger cold front will move in for Thanksgiving. The third cold front will arrive over the weekend. Along with this temperature whiplash, gusty winds will be present most of the week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Breezy, a few clouds
Temperature: Low 56ºF
Winds: SE 10- 20 mph
Tuesday: Cooler and sunny
Temperature: High 75ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Still cool and windy
Temperature: Low 62ºF
Winds: NE 10-20 mph
Have a great evening!