Thanksgiving day cold front will bring rain to South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are starting out the day with temperatures around 10-15 degrees cooler than where we started yesterday morning. Chilly high pressure has taken over the area and winds have also decreased which is allowing those temperatures to start off on the cold/chilly side.

As high pressure sinks further southward today, we’ll have a lot of sinking air overhead which will result in plenty of sunshine and a seasonal day with highs in the middle 70s for many locations.

By later this evening and heading into the overnight hours, the high will spread more eastward and result in more humidity flowing in off the Gulf which will then lead to more clouds developing overnight.

We’re continuing to track a cold front in the Pacific Northwest and that will be our Thanksgiving Day cold front that will arrive in the early afternoon hours.

Prior to the front’s arrival, we’ll warm into the 80s on Wednesday afternoon, along with increased clouds, humidity and wind.

Thanksgiving morning will be warm and very muggy with some light to moderate showers in the area with mainly cloudy skies. As the front moves in, showers and storms along and ahead of the boundary will be likely. Once the front passes your location, a strong northerly wind will take over, temperatures will steadily fall and the light to moderate rain will continue. Until that happens, it will be wet, humid and quite on the nasty side. By Thursday evening, temperatures will fall into the 50s.

We’ll hold on to clouds and the chance of a few isolated to scattered showers on Friday and Saturday, but the lion-share of the rainfall will be off in the Gulf. The few showers that will be in the area will be courtesy of an upper-level disturbance out to our west.

Temperatures on Friday and into the weekend will be in the 60s for highs and the 40s and 50s for morning lows.

Today: Mainly sunny, less wind and mild…High: 75…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: More clouds, humidity and not as chilly…Low: 63…Wind: SSE 6-12 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, windy and warm with some late day showers…High: 81…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Thursday: Cloudy, muggy and mild until cold front arrives early afternoon; showers and storms likely with some locally heavy rain…High: 76; temperatures fall after front…Wind: ESE/N 15-25 MPH.

Friday: Mainly cloudy and chilly with a few showers…High: 61...Wind: N 8-16 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Mainly cloudy and chilly with highs in the 60s.

Have a great day!