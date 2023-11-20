Temps rise before cold front arrives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

Temperatures are feeling a bit warm and humid this evening and during the afternoon hours we did warm up to 78 degrees, which is still a bit above average.

Tonight, temperatures will be in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies and light winds.

The warming trend continues tomorrow before the cold front arrives, as temperatures will be in the low 80s and humidity will increase due to the warmer air ahead of the cold front.

As of now, the cold front looks to arrive Monday evening and we will feel its effects by way of cooler nighttime temperatures in the upper 50s and gusty winds coming from the north east.

Have a good night!