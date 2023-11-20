Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Temps rise before cold front arrives

Sunset on the Nueces River by Connie Beeson Black
Connie Beeson Black
Sunset on the Nueces River by Connie Beeson Black
Sunset on the Nueces River by Connie Beeson Black
Posted at 9:31 PM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 22:31:33-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

Temperatures are feeling a bit warm and humid this evening and during the afternoon hours we did warm up to 78 degrees, which is still a bit above average.

Tonight, temperatures will be in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies and light winds.

The warming trend continues tomorrow before the cold front arrives, as temperatures will be in the low 80s and humidity will increase due to the warmer air ahead of the cold front.

As of now, the cold front looks to arrive Monday evening and we will feel its effects by way of cooler nighttime temperatures in the upper 50s and gusty winds coming from the north east.

Have a good night!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019