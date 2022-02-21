Temperatures, winds surging across Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunny, windy conditions will prevail this afternoon and Tuesday, while marine fog visits the coastal regions overnight.

A cold front late Wednesday will begin a cooling process that will be reinforced late Thursday, with light rain and wind chills Friday. Expect isolated showers for the weekend.

Highs in the 80s this afternoon, and again Tuesday, will be accompanied by a south wind gusting in excess of 30 mph.

The first of two cold fronts arrives in the Coastal Bend late Wednesday and will bring isolated showers with modest cooling.

A stronger front late Thursday will send temperatures and wind-chill values well below normal Thursday night and Friday, with a slow recovery amid isolated-to-scattered showers through the weekend.

Highs in the 70s mid-week will chill to the 50s and 60s thereafter.

Lows will drop into the 40s Friday through Monday.