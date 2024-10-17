Temperatures warm up with gusty winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- High risk of Rip Currents through this weekend
- Small Craft Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday
- Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday
Temperatures will gradually warm up this weekend. Winds will continue to be gusty through the weekend. As moisture builds, thanks to the winds shifting to a southeast flow our rain chances are somewhat decent this weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear
Temperature: Low 69ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Friday:
Temperature: Low 69ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph
