Temperatures warm up with gusty winds

Rain chances improve this weekend
Julia Kwedi's Thursday 10-17-24 4pm Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • High risk of Rip Currents through this weekend
  • Small Craft Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday
  • Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday

Temperatures will gradually warm up this weekend. Winds will continue to be gusty through the weekend. As moisture builds, thanks to the winds shifting to a southeast flow our rain chances are somewhat decent this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear
Temperature: Low 69ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Friday:
Temperature: Low 69ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph

Have a great evening!

