Temperatures warm up with gusty winds

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

High risk of Rip Currents through this weekend

Small Craft Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday

Temperatures will gradually warm up this weekend. Winds will continue to be gusty through the weekend. As moisture builds, thanks to the winds shifting to a southeast flow our rain chances are somewhat decent this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: E 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Friday:

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

