Temperatures on a roller-coaster ride

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cooler, drier, and much more comfortable air has moved into the Coastal Bend courtesy of yesterday’s cold front. Morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s will quickly be replaced by highs back in the low to mid-80s for many this afternoon.



Cloud coverage will also slowly be on the rise by later this afternoon and evening as a southerly wind kicks back and gives us a return flow off the Gulf of Mexico.

Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride the next several days courtesy of some weak cold fronts that are on the way.

The next front comes in early Sunday which will result in slightly cooler temperatures and isolated showers. We’ll warm up again Monday through Wednesday, but by Wednesday evening another front will push in giving us some cooler temperatures again and a chance for scattered showers. Rainfall amounts won’t be too high, but average around a quarter to half inch.

Today: Mainly sunny much of the day, clouds increase later, still warm and breezy…High: 83…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, patchy fog, and drizzle, not as cool…Low: 67…Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.

Saturday: Variable sunshine and clouds, warm to hot over South Texas, inland temperatures in the middle 90s, breezy…High: 87…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH

Sunday: Cold front arrives early with isolated showers, slightly cooler and still breezy…High: 78…Wind: NNE 15-25 MPH.

Monday: Mainly sunny, good mix of clouds and sun, near seasonal…High: 77…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Few more clouds, still good amount of sunshine and warming up…High: 82…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH

Wednesday: Transition day, warming up early and very windy, front moves in late afternoon and result in cooler temps and scattered showers in South Texas…High: 84…Wind: NNE 20-30 MPH & gusting.

