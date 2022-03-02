Temperatures heading above normal into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we progress through the rest of the week, temperatures are going to continue to get milder and eventually warmer into the low 80s by the weekend.

High pressure off in the Gulf will increase our moisture and humidity over South Texas and that will lead to some dense patchy fog in the morning as well as a bit more cloud coverage over the region throughout the day.

As our next weather maker, which is a cold front, gets its act together in the Pacific Northwest and progresses southward, our winds will begin to increase to windy levels by Friday around 15-25 MPH. That will stay with us right through the weekend as well.

Despite the extra humidity coming off the Gulf, rain chances will remain slim to none through Sunday.

However, as the cold front begins to move into our area on Monday afternoon, we’ll see a few isolated to scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms with frontal passage. Rain doesn’t look to amount to much, around a quarter inch or less for many, but it is our best opportunity for some rainfall in the next 7-days.

The front is not a strong front and will take our highs from the upper 70s on Monday to only the middle 60s on Tuesday with morning lows back in the 40s and 50s.

Today: Good mix of clouds and sunshine, though sun looks to be dominant in the afternoon; mild and pleasant…High: 72…Wind: E 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy with some dense patchy fog developing…Low: 52…Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Few extra clouds, near seasonal temperatures and humidity continues to climb…High: 75…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Good mix of clouds and sunshine, favoring the latter, as temperatures head above normal with more wind and high humidity…High: 79…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Saturday: Overall pretty nice day with highs in the low 80s along with windy conditions…High: 81…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warm and windy…High: 81…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Monday: Transition day as a weak cold front moves in just after midday with a few isolated showers and some cooler temperatures…High: 76…Wind: E/NE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Have a great day!