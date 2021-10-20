Temperatures soaring above normal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ll have more sunshine over the region today as upper-level high pressure controls our weather pattern through the end of the week.

Surface high pressure, which brought the cool and dry weather late last week, is not far enough away. Instead, it is just bringing higher humidity off the Gulf. This trend will continue to be the case for the rest of the week and heading into the weekend.

Seasonal afternoon high temperatures should be around 84 for this time of year, which we achieved right on the mark yesterday. But for the remainder of the week, we’ll be well above that in the upper 80s to low 90s for our inland communities.

There is a weak cold front that has entered the Lone Star State, but unlike our last cold front, this one does not have the upper-level support to dive much further southward.

It will bypass us to our north and east and all we’ll see is extra moisture surge into South Texas that will eventually lead to some stray coastal showers heading into the weekend. It's not looking like a washout by any means and most of the activity is forecast to be in the Gulf.

We have a Coastal Flood Advisory that has been issued from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Water may reach the dunes during high tides, so use caution if you are going to be out on the beach today. High tide at Bob Hall Pier will be at 4:42 p.m., Nueces Bay at 7:15 p.m. and the Port Aransas Jetties at 4:53 p.m.

A few extra isolated showers will work into the region by next Tuesday ahead of our next cold front, which looks to push through the entire area. Given that this is about seven days away, we’ll monitor closely and adjust the forecast as necessary moving forward.

Today: Coastal Flood Advisory from 1-8 p.m. along Gulf-facing beaches; otherwise mainly sunny, warm and humid…High: 87…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Tonight: Few clouds, more humid, patchy fog developing and still cool…Low: 69…Wind: Light & Variable.

Thursday: Mainly sunny, warm and humid…High: 88…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Friday: Still expecting lots of sunshine, warm temps and humid conditions…High: 88…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies with a few coastal stray showers, still warm and humid…High: 89…Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Breezy, warm and humid with a few coastal stray showers…High: 87…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Monday: Mainly sunny, warm and humid with the opportunity to still see some coastal stray showers…High: 88…Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Have a great day!