Temperatures headed even higher this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our broken record of a forecast that includes sunshine and scorching hot temperatures rolls on today, and for the remainder of the week as well.

We can all thank the upper-level high pressure heat dome that continues to expand across Texas, the southeast and most of the Desert Southwest. The summer heat is really going to flex its dominance and deliver likely record-setting heat for many locations as we head into the upcoming weekend.

Another Heat Advisory has been issued for today for Jim Wells, and inland parts of San Patricio, Nueces and Kleberg counties. This is for heat index values that will surpass 110° and likely shoot up around 112°-114°

The 6WEATHER Team has been monitoring a few sprinkles in the Gulf the last couple of days and one or two of those could make their way to the coastline early in the morning and early afternoon with peak heating, but we need a whole lot more than that to get overly excited for rainfall chances.

There’s just too much sinking air over the region to support a widespread and soaking rainfall that is so badly needed area-wide. Our deficit at Corpus Christi International Airport is now growing closer to 8 inches below normal for this time of year.

Plenty of Saharan Dust in the Atlantic is inhibiting tropical development so the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf are quiet of tropical activity. Hurricane Bonnie in the Pacific is slowly losing strength and moving west. Another system behind Bonnie is likely to form by the end of the week or over the weekend.

Today: More sweltering heat in South Texas with mainly sunny skies, windy conditions and high humidity; a Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of the area from 2-7PM…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-112.

Tonight: A few clouds, mild and humid…Low: 77…Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Lots of sunshine and scorching hot, winds still elevated…High: 97…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 107-114.

Saturday: Gets even hotter with less winds and baking hot temperatures…High: 99…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 107-114.

Sunday: Heat rolls on with mainly sunny skies, high humidity and breezy conditions…High: 99…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 107-114.

Monday: Few extra clouds roll in, but still dry and very hot…High: 97…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 107-114.

Tuesday: More tropical moisture rolls in and a few stray showers possible, still very hot and winds to turn windy again…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 107-114.

Have a great day. Stay hydrated and cool!