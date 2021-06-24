Temperatures going up, rain chances coming down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a few days of some scattered showers and storms across South Texas, we’ll have a temporary shift in the weather pattern that will favor mainly sunny, hot and humid conditions.

Upper-level high pressure continues to nudge into the region and will promote a lot of sinking air overhead and result in temperatures going above normal with dangerous heat index values through the start of the weekend.

As far as rain chances are concerned, outside of a stray shower today with the daytime heating, we won’t see much until Sunday. And going into next week when the weather pattern shifts again, we’ll be more in favor of scattered showers and storms as tropical moisture builds back into the region.

The 6WEATHER Team continues to monitor the tropics. There are few tropical waves in the Atlantic but have low chances of tropical formation. There is nothing for us to worry about currently. However, we’ll be keeping an eye on things and let you know if/when that changes.

The next few days will be about the hot temperatures so be sure to stay hydrated, seek the cooler/air-conditioned spots, check on the elderly as well as your family and neighbors and also outdoor pets.

Today: Mainly sunny, breezy, hot and humid; only a stray shower…High: 94…Heat Index: 107…Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, humid and mild…Low: 78…Wind: SSE 6-12 mph.

Friday: Sunshine rules the forecast, very hot, windy and stuffy…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 mph.

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies, breezy and hot…High: 94…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Clouds and moisture increasing, isolated showers…High: 92…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Monday: Not as hot, partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms…High: 90…Wind: ESE 7-14 mph.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, scattered showers and storms, some locally heavy…High: 89…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Have a great day and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.