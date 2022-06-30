Temperatures going up and rain chances going down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical Wave Invest 95-L continues to be very disorganized on this Thursday morning as it lingers just off the Texas coastline, east of the city of Brownsville. The National Hurricane Center continues to have a medium chance of development, with this system potentially reaching tropical depression status, by the end of today and before making landfall during the same time period.

For now, most tropical forecast models continue to take this tropical wave just to the north of Corpus Christi around Matagorda Bay and that will put much of the Coastal Bend on the dry side of the system. Besides a few stray to isolated showers and storms lingering along the coast and into our northeastern counties, most of South Texas will remain on the dry and hot side.

Boaters and mariners, the seas are still a bit high and there is a high risk of rip currents today. Use caution, especially around jetties and piers.

Most of the rain associated with this system will be in the Victoria Crossroads and pushing up around Houston and Louisiana.

As the wave moves away from us beginning tomorrow, our temperatures will begin to crank up, winds will increase, and upper-level high pressure will take over the forecast.

Heat indices around 105-110 will be the main weather headlines moving forward into the 4th of July Holiday Weekend.

Be sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and try to keep cool as best you can by seeking shade when outdoors or being inside in air-condition.

Today: Partly cloudy skies with some stray to isolated tropical showers and storms lingering closer to the coastline; very hot, muggy and dry for much of the Coastal Bend…High: 92…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 95-105.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid with a few showers along the coastline…Low: 75…Wind: SSW 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Tropical Wave Invest 95-L will produce a few stray to isolated showers and storms for coastal communities, but rain begins to exit for the most part and temperatures heat up…High: 94…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 104-108.

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies with a stray left over tropical shower; baking hot and windy…High: 95…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Sunday: More sunshine, more baking hot temperatures…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

4th of July Monday: Mainly sunny skies, windy, humid and sweltering hot…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Tuesday: Sunshine continues as upper-level high pressure takes over and promotes heat and dry weather…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Have a great day and here’s to getting a few of those raindrops in your back yard.