Temperature and humidity headed even higher

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our broken record of a forecast that includes hot temperatures, windy conditions and lots of humidity will continue forward as upper-level high pressure continues to hold its grasp on our South Texas weather pattern.

There continues to be an active weather scenario panning out far to our north where some frontal boundaries and upper-level storm systems are bringing some cooler temperatures, rain and storms, but some are also on the severe side. The upper-level pattern that is currently in place is not digging down south far enough to bring us much change in our weather pattern.

What we must contend with are a few clouds, a stray shower here and there, temperatures that are well above normal and lots of humidity.

In fact, as one storm system exits to the northeast and the upper-Midwest, our winds will come down some on Friday and into the Mother’s Day Weekend and that will result in temperatures to climb higher in the middle to upper 90s. Some of our inland locations may even max out in the low 100s.

Heat index values will also begin to climb around 100°-108° each day. With that said, heat safety is priority. Be sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and if you are working outdoors, be sure to seek the shaded spots frequently and take breaks to cool off.

In addition, when there is extra wind, those who go to the beach are always highly encouraged to use caution and be aware of rip current risks. Stay near lifeguards and/or knee-deep water when the winds are elevated, and when red flags are flying.

As for rain chances, with high pressure in control, that means they remain stray to none. We’ll have a brief opportunity for some stray showers on Thursday as some storms and showers from the north may migrate down into our northern counties, but unfortunately it will not be widespread. It looks like drought conditions will begin to expand further.

Today: A little less windy, but still elevated; good mix of clouds and sunshine with plenty of humidity and very warm to hot temperatures…High: 89°…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: Breezy, mainly cloudy and humid…Low: 75°…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Gusty winds return, very warm to hot and muggy…High: 89°…Wind: SE 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Thursday: Getting hotter and staying windy and muggy; a few stray showers with storms from the north…High: 91°…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Friday: Hot, humid and breezy with heat indices around 100°-105°…High: 94°…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Temperatures getting hotter, muggy and humid with mainly sunny skies; heat indices shoot around 102°-107°…High: 96°…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Mother’s Day Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and windy…High: 93°…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

