Taste of summer: Hot and muggy week ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Hot and muggy
- Strong SE winds all week
The heat and humidity is on this week as we end March and start April. Expect feels-like temps well into the 90s and reaching triple-digit temperatures.
Our winds will also pick up the pace tomorrow through the midweek, clocking above 20 mph.
Also, rain chances look to return to the forecast this weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with fog/mist
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Breezy, mostly cloudy
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30
Tuesday night: Mostly clear and mild
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: SE 20-25 mph
Have a great evening!