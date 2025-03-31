Taste of summer: Hot and muggy week ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

Hot and muggy

Strong SE winds all week

The heat and humidity is on this week as we end March and start April. Expect feels-like temps well into the 90s and reaching triple-digit temperatures.

Our winds will also pick up the pace tomorrow through the midweek, clocking above 20 mph.

Also, rain chances look to return to the forecast this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with fog/mist

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Breezy, mostly cloudy

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and mild

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: SE 20-25 mph

