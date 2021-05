TAFT, TEXAS — The Taft Police Department put out a list of roads to avoid due to flooding.

Harding street/Retama area

McIntyre Ave.

Walnut

Escobedo

Toland * ditches are at capacity - use caution

2nd street

Kirkpatrick

Fetick

Gregory

Reynolds * ditch area flooded

Tutt

Field

Taft Police want to remind drivers that if they are out on the roads, slow down, turn around, and don't drown.