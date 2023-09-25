Sweltering heat continues with rain chances likely this week

Happy Monday!

Starting off the work week with dangerous heat, ‘Feel like temps’ expected to reach between 105-109 for most of our viewing area.

Please continue to practice heat safety with these dangerous heat index values. This also increases the risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Stay hydrated!

Our highs for today in the mid 90’s are still above normal temps, and it will continue for the rest of the week. Rain chances return this week, all is dependent on a weak cold front. As of now, isolated showers to thunderstorms expected this evening, beginning in our northern counties, and more widely scattered showers expected tomorrow. Really, no cooling is expected from this front, however, with high pressure moving further west, the potential for some rain is looking promising for this week.

Have a wonderful day :)

