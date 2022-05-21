Sweltering heat and humidity dominate Coastal Bend weather for Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The last in a series of summer-like afternoons for the Coastal Bend Saturday brought heat indices of 105 to 115 degrees as a strong onshore wind pushed copious moisture into the region. The heat will abate next week as a series of disturbances bring showers and thunderstorms through midweek. An upper level ridge trapping Gulf moisture prevented any rainfall today, but that scenario ends early Sunday with the first in a series of disturbances that will glide across the region, lifting the abundant moisture to generate showers and thunderstorms. Significant rainfall may occur through late Wednesday night, with the cloud cover and precipitation limiting afternoon temperatures to the upper 80s to around 90. Overnight lows will linger in the middle 70s. Breezy to windy conditions will persist.

