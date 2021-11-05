Sunshine returns today as temperatures stay cool

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry high pressure will sink into South Texas today and will continue to erode leftover clouds in the area.

We’ll see a lot more sunshine today than what we got yesterday, allowing temperatures to warm out of the 50s and into the upper 60s to lower 70s this afternoon.

There is a Coastal Flood Advisory along the Gulf-facing beaches from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. today for water possible reaching up to the dunes, especially during times of high tide. High tide at Bob Hall Pier is at 5:40 p.m., Nueces Bay at 9:15 p.m. and Port Aransas jetties at 6:15 p.m. Please use caution!

Friday Night Football will have very nice and pleasant conditions with clear skies and temperatures gradually cooling off from the mid-60s to the mid-50s by 10 p.m. You may want to take a sweater or light coat to keep warm.

With high pressure in place, we’ll have light winds over the Coastal Bend with gradually clearing skies. The weather pattern over the next several days will be spectacular with cool/chilly mornings and nice, mild afternoons.

So, if you have any weekend plans, count on there being a lot of sunshine with light winds and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

As we head into next week, our winds will begin increasing again out of the southeast and that will increase humidity over the area.

The result will be warmer temperatures and an increase in cloud coverage. The rainfall opportunity will be negligible, but the next weather feature that we'll be keeping an eye on will be another cold front that is slated to move into South Texas by the end of next week and give us another round of cool, dry air.

In the meantime, enjoy the wonderful weather conditions through the weekend. And if you plan on washing the car, now is a good time to do it.

Today: More sunshine, light winds, dry and cool…High: 70…Wind: NE 6-12 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear, dry and chilly…Low: 49…Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Absolutely beautiful with plenty of sunshine and dry air…High: 75…Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Little more humidity with slightly warmer temperatures and still sunny skies…High: 79…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Monday: Winds begin to increase with more humidity, mainly sunny skies and warmer temperatures…High: 82…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, humid, warm and breezy…High: 83…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, windy and warm…High: 83…Wind: SE 15-25 mph.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the great weather!