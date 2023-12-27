Sunshine Returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

This morning, we're still on the cool side again with temperatures in the 50s.

If you missed the sun yesterday, you'll be happy to know that it returns today! As high pressure moves shifts east this will usher in additional dry air and push clouds out of the area. The abundant sunshine will allow us to warm up to the low 70s by the afternoon.

While sunny clear skies will make for warm and mild afternoons, those clear night skies will make for very cool temperatures due to radiational cooling. Meaning that all the heat gathered at the surface during afternoon radiates back into the atmosphere. So temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s.

Our next cold front is still tracking to move in on New Year's Day.

Have a great day!