Sunshine-filled Wednesday in store for South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI — The weak cold front that moved into the region yesterday only resulted in a few sprinkles across South Texas and officially out at the airport yielded only a “trace” of rain.

High pressure will now take over the rest of the week and make way for very nice and pleasant weather conditions through Friday with low humidity and below normal temperatures in the low 80s for highs and the 60s for morning lows.

As we head into the weekend, a strong southeasterly wind right off the Gulf of Mexico will take over and temperatures will begin to warm back up closer to the 90s and humidity will be back on the rise.

Rainfall chances are near slim to none for the next 7-days. We may squeeze out a shower or two by the middle of next week with another weak front that will try to push into South Texas.

In the meantime, enjoy the very nice weather pattern!

Today: Coastal clouds push offshore, lots of sun and pleasant…High: 83…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: A few clouds, dry and calm…Low: 66…Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mainly sunny and nice with a gentle breeze…High: 85…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Sunshine continues with a little bit more wind…High: 84…Wind: ESE 15-20 MPH & gusting.

Saturday: Wind takes over, few more clouds and warmer/more humid…High: 87…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Sunday/Mother’s Day: Good mix of clouds and sun, windy and very warm…High: 89…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy, humid and warm…High: 89…Wind: SSE 15-20 MPH.

Have a great day!

