Sunshine breaks out today, high fire danger remains

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The severe weather threat is quickly coming to an end in South Texas as of early Tuesday morning. There were a few storms that went severe in our northern counties, but overall, much of the area was sparred of strong storms that continue to be the case for many areas to our northern and northeast.

A couple of fronts will impact the area today with the first arriving around sunrise. This one will clear the showers, storms and much of the cloud coverage out of South Texas. The second will arrive in the early afternoon hours and the cooler air associated with that front will take some time to arrive here and make things cool by tomorrow morning.

In the meantime, as the fronts clear the area, we’ll see plenty of sunshine today with highs still on the very warm side as we top off around 84 here in Corpus Christi. The winds will still be howling around 15-30 MPH with some higher gusts and that will cause another round of high fire danger in the area.

In fact, a Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11AM-7PM today for most of the Coastal Bend. Do your part to help prevent wildfires and limit the use of sparks and flames when outdoors.

We’ll have cooler temperatures with slightly less wind on Wednesday. Highs will top the 70s.

For Thursday, Friday and the into the weekend, high pressure will take over the forecast and that will result in lots of sunshine and high temperatures will soar into the 80s.

We’ll have another round of warm temperatures and very strong winds by Sunday and into early next week.

Today: Early morning showers and storms exiting the area, couple of fronts come in, still warm and windy with high fire danger…High: 84…Wind: NNW 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Tonight: Cooler and mainly clear and dry…Low: 45…Wind: N 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, very dry and mild with elevated fire danger…High: 75…Wind: NNW 10-20 MPH.

Thursday: Mainly sunny, very warm and dry with the winds still on the breezy side…High: 82…Wind: WNW 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Sunny skies with warming temperatures and less wind…High: 84…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Very warm and sunny with highs in the 80s, more wind on Sunday.

Have a great day!