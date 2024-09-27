Watch Now
Sunshine and low humidity through the weekend

Beautiful weekend ahead but high risk for rip currents will continue
Julia Kwedi's Friday 9/27/24 5pm Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! We have a gorgeous forecast ahead this weekend. If you don't have any weekend plans be sure to make some!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • High risk of rip currents
  • Coastal Flood Advisory

Tonight will once again be calm, cool and comfortable with temps in the 60s. Light winds are still coming in from the north.

We have a copy and paste forecast for this weekend but no complaints here! Humidity will remain low tonight and through the weekend. Be sure to take advantage of the gorgeous weather! UV index will still be very high so be sure to take the necessary precautions to protect your skin.

As for the tropics, we'll be monitoring a new tropical disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea. Right now it has a 30% chance of formation of the the next 7 days.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Calm winds and clear
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: Light and variable

Tomorrow Sunny with low humidity
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: N 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly clear & a light breeze
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: Light and variable

Have good evening and a wonderful weekend!

