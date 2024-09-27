Sunshine and low humidity through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! We have a gorgeous forecast ahead this weekend. If you don't have any weekend plans be sure to make some!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- High risk of rip currents
- Coastal Flood Advisory
Tonight will once again be calm, cool and comfortable with temps in the 60s. Light winds are still coming in from the north.
We have a copy and paste forecast for this weekend but no complaints here! Humidity will remain low tonight and through the weekend. Be sure to take advantage of the gorgeous weather! UV index will still be very high so be sure to take the necessary precautions to protect your skin.
As for the tropics, we'll be monitoring a new tropical disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea. Right now it has a 30% chance of formation of the the next 7 days.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Calm winds and clear
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Tomorrow Sunny with low humidity
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: N 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly clear & a light breeze
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Have good evening and a wonderful weekend!