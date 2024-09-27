Sunshine and low humidity through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! We have a gorgeous forecast ahead this weekend. If you don't have any weekend plans be sure to make some!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



High risk of rip currents

Coastal Flood Advisory

Tonight will once again be calm, cool and comfortable with temps in the 60s. Light winds are still coming in from the north.

We have a copy and paste forecast for this weekend but no complaints here! Humidity will remain low tonight and through the weekend. Be sure to take advantage of the gorgeous weather! UV index will still be very high so be sure to take the necessary precautions to protect your skin.

As for the tropics, we'll be monitoring a new tropical disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea. Right now it has a 30% chance of formation of the the next 7 days.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Calm winds and clear

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Tomorrow Sunny with low humidity

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly clear & a light breeze

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Have good evening and a wonderful weekend!