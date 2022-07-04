Sunshine and heat rule the forecast this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Well, the small chances of rainfall that we had last week from a tropical wave and some left over tropical moisture will be hard to come by this week.

That means that we’ll have a mainly dry and very hot week ahead as upper-level high pressure will take over the forecast.

Each day we’ll have above-normal temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.

In addition, we’ll have a good wind coming out of the southeast around 15-25 MPH which will usher in plenty of Gulf moisture and result in heat index values around 105-112 degrees each day.

Heat Advisories will likely be issued every day this week and the one for today goes into effect from 1-8PM. Residents are urged to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and keeping as cool as possible. Check on family and friends to make sure they’re beating the heat. Also make sure outdoor pets have water and shade.

The rainfall opportunity is just not going to exist this week, unfortunately.

The tropical Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic are all quiet and no tropical development is forecast for the next 5-days. Hurricane Bonnie in the Pacific, just south of Mexico, is churning out to the west and hopefully will not bother too many people.

Today: Mainly sunny, very hot, humid and windy…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-112.

Tonight: A few clouds roll in, quiet and muggy…Low: 77…Wind: SSE 7-14 MPH.

Tuesday: Just a couple of more clouds, still plenty of sunshine and heat…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-112.

Wednesday: Scorching hot temperatures, lots of sunshine and windy…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Thursday: Mainly sunny skies, scorching hot temperatures, and still on the windy side…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Friday: Wind comes down a little bit and will allow temperatures to head even higher with sunny skies and windy conditions…High: 96…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH…Heat Index: 107-114.

Weekend Outlook: Lots of sunshine, breezy conditions and very hot temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s for many along with dangerous heat indices around 107-114.

Have a great 4th of July and stay cool and hydrated.