CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

We're starting the work week with temperatures slightly above average. Our temperatures will be in the low 90s with "feels like" temperatures in the low 100s.

Expect sunny skies through most of the day, but thanks to low level moisture and with the help of the sea breeze there is a slight chance for showers to pop up during parts of this afternoon. Not everyone will see them as they will be sporadic.

Have a great day and start to the work week!