CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Memorial Day feels more like Independence Day for the Coastal Bend, with heat indices of 105 to 109 degrees and water temperature in the middle 80s. Rip current risk will remain high through Tuesday with strong onshore winds. Only a few coastal showers can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Otherwise, persistent upper level high pressure is combining with low pressure east of the Rockies to funnel Gulf humidity into the region and then trap it near the surface. Expect highs in the lower 90s with lows in the middle to upper 70s. No significant rainfall is expected over the next week. Meanwhile in the Eastern Pacific, Hurricane Agatha threatens the southwest Mexican coast. Agatha does not pose a threat to South Texas.
Sunny, windy and humid this afternoon; more wind, heat and humidity for Memorial Day
Small Craft Advisory, High Rip Current threat
Posted at 3:14 PM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 16:14:55-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.