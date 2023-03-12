Sunny, windy and hot this afternoon with low humidity prompting elevated fire danger. Much cooler tonight.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cold front that moved through the Coastal Bend today brought dry air and downslope winds that pushed afternoon temperatures deep into the 90s. Expect much cooler conditions tonight through midweek. A small craft advisory remains in effect through late Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, isentropic uplift will bring isolated to scattered showers across the region Monday and Tuesday, as increased cloud cover keeps daytime temperatures in the 70s. Look for a quick return to warm and humid conditions Wednesday and Thursday, but a strong cold front Thursday night will send the mercury to well below normal Friday through the weekend. A line of showers and thunderstorms will develop along the cold front and sweep through the Coastal Bend during the predawn hours Friday. Another disturbance will bring isolated to scattered showers on Sunday. It will be breezy to windy throughout the work week, with wind gusting in excess of 30 mph at times. Actual rainfall totals will be less than a quarter inches through midweek, then a half inch to an inch on Friday. Modest rainfall totals will be added on Sunday.

