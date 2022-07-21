CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper level high pressure and abundant low level moisture will mean high heat indices but little rainfall. Although stray showers appear Saturday, the best rain chance will be Wednesday and Thursday. Actual high temperatures will remain near to only slight above normal for this time of year, in the middle 90s, while heat indices this weekend will approach advisory criteria. Expect heat index values of 105 to 109 degrees next week. Increasing tropical moisture will enhance rain chances and lower temperatures slightly Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight readings will linger in the middle to upper 70s, and conditions will remain generally breezy to windy. The tropics remain quiet, for now.

