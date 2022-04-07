Sunny, windy and dry today; critical fire danger

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure building into South Texas today is bringing very low humidity and gusty north winds, mandating a red flag warning for extreme fire danger. Winds will abate tonight and Friday before resuming over the weekend. Expect stray showers Monday and isolated storms Tuesday night. Temperatures will be near normal through the weekend, with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s. A northeast wind will gust over 25 mph this afternoon, die off tonight and Friday, then resume from the south through the weekend. Weak upper level instability will bring stray showers Monday, with a better chance of thunderstorms Tuesday night.

