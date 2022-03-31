Sunny, warm & breezy today, fire danger remains present

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We had an extreme fire danger day over the entire Coastal Bend yesterday and while there several fires that got sparked up, there are two large fire that are still burning as of Thursday morning.

The first is over in La Salle County, around Fowlerton, that is called the Los Angeles fire and is around 6000 acres with only 20% containment. The second is over in Kleberg County, near Kingsville, and is called the Borrega Fire and is around 40,000 acres with only 20% containment being reported from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Residents and those traveling near these communities should use extreme caution and adhere to local fire officials’ orders in case evacuations are necessary.

Winds will shift more easterly today, so a lot of the smoke coming from these fires will start to shift move inland.

We’ll still hold on to high to very high fire danger in the area as winds will be around 10-20 MPH. The strongest of these winds will arrive later this afternoon and early evening, before calming again later tonight and early tomorrow.

In the meantime, it will be gorgeous today with lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s. In fact, much of the forecast looks warm with highs in the 80s, we’ll just start to see more in the way of some cloud coverage moving in Friday and into the weekend.

There are a couple of cold fronts that will move through the area too, but most are very weak in nature and will just mainly give us a wind shift, rather than cool us down. A front on Tuesday could bring some isolated showers and is the best opportunity for some rain in the area, but the keyword is isolated and not everyone will participate.

Today: Mainly sunny, breezy and very warm with high/very high fire danger…High: 85…Wind: ENE 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Less wind, more clouds move in and still on the cool side with humidity rising…Low: 59…Wind: ENE 7-14 MPH.

Friday: Increasing clouds, warm and breezy with high to very high fire danger…High: 83…Wind: ESE 15-20 MPH.

Saturday: Weak front arrives around midday, but still warm and breezy with moderate fire danger…High: 84…Wind: ENE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, warm and breezy…High: 82…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Still plenty of cloud coverage, still plenty warm with increasing winds…High: 85…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: Weak cold front moves in before midday with some isolated showers along and ahead of the front, won’t amount to much, but turning partly cloudy, still very warm & breezy…High: 88…Wind: NW 10-20 MPH.

Have a great day and be careful out there with the high fire danger!